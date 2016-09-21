Candidate forumn on Thursday, Oct. 6

The Tavernier Community Association, the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Associations and the Upper Keys League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum and amendment primer at the Murray Nelson Government Center, Thursday, Oct. 6.
The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a “Meet the Candidate” refreshment hour, including free snacks provided by the host organizations and a cash bar provided by the Friends of the Key Largo Cultural Center. Bar profits help the Friends make this facility available for future educational, performance and cultural events.
At 6:30 p.m., the Upper Keys League of Women Voters will present both sides of the four amendments on our ballot dealing with solar electricity, medical marijuana and two new tax-exemptions. At 7 p.m., a panel consisting of David Goodhue, editor of The Reporter, Dan Campbell, managing editor of the Florida Keys Free Press and Bill Hunter, astute observer of Monroe County and former president, Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association, will query candidates for U.S. Congress, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, Florida State Senate, Florida State House, County Clerk, State Attorney, Public Defender, Key Largo Fire-Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District and the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District. The two-part forum will be separated at approximately 8:15 p.m. by a 15-minute snack and beverage break.
The forum and amendment primer will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 76, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and streamed on the Monroe County website, where it will also be available later for review.
Contact Burke Cannon, (305) 394-0141; Dottie Moses, (305) 393-4403, John Hammerstrom, 305-852-8722 or Christine Latronico, (305) 451-0867, for more information.
