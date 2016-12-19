51 Cuban migrants make landfall in the Keys

Fifty-one Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Sunday, authorities say.
At 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 92.5 mile oceanside in Tavernier, 11 migrants (eight men, one woman and two girls) came ashore.
Twenty-two arrived at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field about 7 a.m. There were 20 men and two women. One man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for medical treatment.
Then at 7:40 a.m., 18 migrants landed Long Beach Road on Big Pine Key.
All the migrants will likely be able to stay under wet-foot, dry-foot, which allows Cuban migrants who make landfall in the U.S. to stay and apply for residency in a year. Those that are caught at sea are repatriated.
Comments