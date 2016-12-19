Local

December 19, 2016 9:22 AM

51 Cuban migrants make landfall in the Keys

By Larry Kahn

lkahn@keynoter.com

Fifty-one Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Sunday, authorities say.

At 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 92.5 mile oceanside in Tavernier, 11 migrants (eight men, one woman and two girls) came ashore.

Twenty-two arrived at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field about 7 a.m. There were 20 men and two women. One man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for medical treatment.

Then at 7:40 a.m., 18 migrants landed Long Beach Road on Big Pine Key.

All the migrants will likely be able to stay under wet-foot, dry-foot, which allows Cuban migrants who make landfall in the U.S. to stay and apply for residency in a year. Those that are caught at sea are repatriated.

Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys

Cuban migrants are greeted by witnesses as they arrive in the Florida Keys after a journey at sea on a makeshift boat.

Obtained by Florida Keys Reporter

Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys

