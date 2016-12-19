Coast Guard, EMTs treat unresponsive diver off Upper Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a scuba diving emergency off Tavernier Monday morning.
A crew from Coast Guard station Islamorada ferried Islamorada Fire-Rescue emergency medical technicians to a Conch Republic dive boat to treat a diver who was unresponsive, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally, an agency spokesman.
The diver, who has not been named, was brought to the Tavernier Creek Marina and taken to Mariners Hospital. The diver’s condition is not known.
A dive shop staffer declined to comment about the incident when contacted by FLKeysnews.com Monday afternoon.
Islamorada Fire-Rescue Chief Terry Abel said his medics were taken to Davis Reef off Plantation Key around 10 a.m. When medics arrived, the dive boat’s crew was already performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the diver. The medics took over CPR for the trip back to shore, Abel said.
