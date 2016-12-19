Tampa man dies after scuba diving off Florida Keys

A Tampa man died after becoming unresponsive during a scuba dive at Davis Reef off Plantation Key Monday morning.
Lloyd Beale, 57, was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, said Deputy Becky Herrin, Monroe County Sheriff’s office media relations officer.
Beale surfaced around 10 a.m. and began climbing on board a vessel operated by Conch Republic Divers, which is docked at Tavernier Creek Marina. He collapsed on the deck, Herrin said. The dive boat crew began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Beale.
A U.S. Coast Guard response boat soon arrived bringing two Islamorada Fire-Rescue medics to the scene, said said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally, an agency spokesman. The medics took over CPR as the boat returned to shore, Fire-Rescue Chief Terry Abel said.
Once at the dock, an ambulance took Beale to Mariners.
An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of his death, Herrin said. Additionally, Herrin said a Sheriff;s Office detective has been assigned to investigate the case.
