Key West bus driver’s religious discrimination lawsuit heads to jury trial

A former Key West city bus driver who claims his bosses violated his civil rights after he told them his religious beliefs prevented him from working during the 2014 Fantasy Fest is headed to trial next month.
“Case did not settle,” according to a Dec. 13 entry on the docket report, referring to a court-ordered mediation hearing held the day before.
Bobby Walker Jr. wants the city to pay for what he says was employment discrimination based on his religion, the Jehovah’s Witnesses. A jury trial had already been scheduled for Jan. 23 before U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez at the federal courthouse on Simonton Street.
Walker worked as a temporary bus driver from May 27, 2014, until Jan. 2, 2015, earning an annual salary of $27,827. On Dec. 31, 2015, he was told he was fired for refusing to work on New Year’s Eve 2014.
“Had been warned verbally several times previously, including Fantasy Fest shuttles, by supervisor that he has to work when he is scheduled,” Norman Whitaker, Key West’s Transit Department director, wrote in paperwork dated Jan. 5, 2015. “Not eligible for rehire.”
But Walker says due to his religious beliefs he asked for the time off two days before the 2014 Fantasy Fest parade — which wraps up the city’s annual 10-day festival known for drawing throngs of scantily clad men and women who often opt for full body paint.
The city “allows non-Jehovah's Witnesses and non-black Americans to change their shift schedule,” his attorneys wrote in the complaint.
Walker filed the suit March 3 in Key West three months after the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dismissed his claim for lack of evidence. He is represented by attorneys Jason Melton of Spring Hill, Fla., and Jay Paul Lechner of St. Petersburg.
In the lawsuit, Walker, who is black, says city Transit Department heads mocked his religion and made derogatory comments about his race before firing him from the $13-an-hour job as retaliation for complaining. He wants back wages and compensation, along with punitive damages and attorney fees.
The city’s hired attorney, Michael Burke, says Walker has no case because he “did not have a sincere, bona fide religious belief that conflicted with his driving a bus on Oct. 25, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2014.”
Although the suit doesn't go into detail about Jehovah's Witnesses, the church believes the Bible forbids premarital sex and sex should only be between one man and one woman after marriage.
