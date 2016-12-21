Hospital board asks corporate owners of medical center to share controls

Would the corporate giant that runs Key West’s only hospital consider sharing some control or perhaps even breaking its 30-year lease early?
It’s worth asking, according to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District board, which owns the Stock Island land Lower Keys Medical Center sits on and over the past year has been fielding questions, criticisms and demands for change from a local movement led by former City Commissioner Harry Bethel Sr.
In a letter to Community Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Wayne Smith dated Dec. 15, board Chairman John Padget asks three questions, including whether one of the nation’s largest operators of for-profit hospitals would consider leaving before the 13 years left on the lease are up.
CHS acquired the Key West hospital in 2013 when it bought Health Management Associates in a multibillion-dollar deal.
“In light of CHS’ recent divestiture of some of its hospital portfolio, especially those acquired from HMA, would CHS consider an early termination of the lease?” Padget wrote.
The request comes days after the board spent $25,000 on an outside law firm’s opinion as to whether that 30-year lease is valid. It is, Holland and Knight attorneys said, adding that breaking the contract would expose the hospital district board to financial risk.
“The board appreciates your response and willingness to work toward resolution of the community’s dissatisfaction with the hospital,” the letter ends.
On Tuesday, Padget said the board hadn’t received any response from CHS, which owns, operates or leases 158 hospitals in 22 states with a combined total of 27,000 licensed beds. It’s based in Franklin, Tenn.
The Dec. 15 letter to CHS begins by saying the board “appreciates the efforts CHS has begun to make to incept transparency and respond to complaints” since installing new management last month.
Bethel’s supporters claim LKMC engages in questionable billing practices and hasn’t provided the top-quality health care the area expects as its only hospital within almost 50 miles.
The Florida Keys have two other hospitals, Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
