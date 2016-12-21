Key West to gain ‘rapid rehousing’ for homeless

A Florida Keys nonprofit will redevelop its former office building in Key West as housing for the homeless or those about to become homeless.
The Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, which is the county’s lead agency for homeless outreach services, this month put out a call to have 1623 Spaulding Court, unit 4, turned into “rapid rehousing,” part of a federal push meant to prevent families from becoming homeless.
Rapid rehousing is aimed at providing stable housing within a month of a family becoming homeless but across the country, the program has also been used to help house people with substance-abuse issues, victims of domestic violence and people with no source of income.
Written proposals must be delivered to Continuum of Care Executive Director John Van Norden by Feb. 10. The request for proposals doesn’t estimate how many people would be helped by the project or how many units may be built.
The property, in Key West’s New Town neighborhood off Duck Avenue, is part of the Poinciana Special Needs Homeless Housing Project on former Navy base land.
The Poinciana complex includes halfway house programs, such as Samuel’s House for women, and affordable apartments managed by the Housing Authority of Key West.
Inspection of the property is available by appointment. The COC is not offering any funding for the project.
“Proposals should be based on the Housing First philosophy,” according to the bid’s criteria list. “Move an individual or family directly from homelessness to housing with no intermediate programs, restrictions or limitations delaying entry into the program.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
