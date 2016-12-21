More Cuban refugees arrive in the Keys, this time in Islamorada

The steady flow of Cuban refugees to the Keys appears not to be ebbing this week.
After more than 100 Cuban migrants landed in the island chain between Sunday, Dec. 11, and this past Sunday, six more arrived in Islamorada on Tuesday, said U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Adam Hoffner.
The six men sailed from Cuba on a “rustic vessel,” Hoffner said Wednesday. He did not say where the men came ashore in Islamorada.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, 51 migrants in three separate vessels landed in different parts of the Keys.
Eight men, one woman and two girls came ashore at mile marker 92.5 mile oceanside in Tavernier early in the morning. Twenty-two refugees — 20 men and two women — arrived at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field about 7 a.m. One man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for medical treatment.
Eighteen migrants landed Long Beach Road on Big Pine Key around 7:40 a.m.
More than 70 migrants arrived in the Keys between Dec. 11 and 13.
