Vacation rentals, drinking-water threats and Florida Bay occupy county in 2016

Tangles with nuclear-plant operators and a major vacation-rental website rank among issues enlivening the year for Monroe County officials in 2016.
The year also saw elected board members and staff for Monroe County confront growing demands for development in the Florida Keys, coupled with rising costs for an ambitious slate of county infrastructure projects.
A majority of the five-member commission faced re-election in this national campaign year but no seats changed hands.
Lower Keys board members Danny Kolhage and Heather Carruthers each picked up a new four-year term when in June, no one had filed to run against them. Upper Keys Commissioner Sylvia Murphy scored 60 percent of the vote to win re-election against a Republican challenger in August’s open primary for the seat.
Environmental issues frequently made their way to County Commission meetings as advocates for Everglades and Florida Bay restoration championed their cause. County commissioners unanimously voiced support in formal resolutions for projects that would improve freshwater flow into imperiled Florida Bay.
“It’s time for sugar farming in the Everglades to end,” Kolhage said in July. At the same meeting, the commission declined requests from bay advocates to adopt a specific and forceful call for a large water-storage area south of Lake Okeechobee. That could delay projects expected to be undertaken in the near future, commissioners contended.
Florida Power and Light dispatched staff in April to assure Monroe County that salinity problems and leakage from its sprawling cooling-canal system for the Turkey Point nuclear plant north of Key Largo would not cause saltwater-intrusion at the Florida City wellfield that supplies virtually all of the Florida Keys potable water.
Laura Reynolds of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said the leaking canal water could be harming Biscayne Bay and may slow progress on Everglades restoration. Local environmental groups agreed.
Commissioners passed a resolution that seeks “comprehensive solutions to combat the western migration of the hypersaline plume stemming from FPL’s Turkey Point [canals and] remove discharges into the Biscayne Aquifer....”
Carruthers chided the utility contingent, “We’ve been hearing that everything is OK. Now we’re hearing everything is not OK and it’s going to get worse.”
Vacation rentals
As part of the county’s crackdown on unlicensed vacation rentals, commissioners lobbed a legal warning at Airbnb, one of the world’s top booking sites for short-term rentals of private residences.
Airbnb says it has more than 300 “hosts” in the Keys who use the online site to advertise and book reservations for stays in private homes, apartments, cabins and docked boats.
The company offered to write Monroe County a monthly check for tourist taxes collected by its clients in the Keys, but refuses to say where the rentals are taking place or who owns the properties. Most residentially zoned areas in the unincorporated county prohibit rentals of less than 28 days.
Monroe County Tax Collector Danise Henriquez said Airbnb’s lump-sum offer gives the county no way to verify the accuracy of the payments or the legality of the rentals.
Commissioners authorized County Attorney Bob Shillinger to contact other Florida counties to see if they would join a class-action suit against the booking companies. That effort is ongoing.
Some homeowners identified by Code Compliance officers this year have been tagged with large fines for making unallowed vacation rentals. At year’s end, county staff was looking at hiring a tech company to scour the internet for potentially unlawful vacation-rental offers in the Keys.
Infrastructure
An aggressive push to replace county buildings that are suffering from age has been hindered by escalating construction costs caused by the construction boom in South Florida.
A new Marathon library expected to cost $3 million now likely will be around $7 million. The price of rebuilding the Plantation Key Government Center now could exceed $28 million.
The county also is seeking to spend $5 million to acquire a Stock Island fish house to preserve working waterfront, upgrade the county park at Higgs Beach and planning to raise roads to reduce flooding from sea-level rise. Work has started on rebuilding and raising flood-prone Bernstein Park on Stock Island, a project that now exceeds its original budget of $5 million by $3 million.
Rowell’s Waterfront Park on Key Largo opened its doors to visitors this year and planning is underway for a park at the Big Pine Key swimming hole.
The county also allocated the first of two $750,000 payments to help rebuild the Florida Keys SPCA building on Stock Island. The SPCA raised $6 million. The agency provides animal control from Key West up to mile marker 70 in Islamorada.
Work to turn the Card Sound Road toll booths into a SunPass and toll-by-plate operation was authorized for about $1.75 million. The project could be finished by mid-2017.
An overall $456.9 million county budget for fiscal year 2017 was approved in September that keeps the unincorporated county’s property-tax level slightly below the rollback rate. Taxable property values in the Keys this year increased to $23 billion, up about $1.4 billion.
