Coast Guard: Man falls 12 decks off cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday was searching for a man who went overboard from the Independence of the Seas cruise ship about 33 miles southeast of Key Largo.
Watch standers with Coast Guard Sector Key West received notification from the Independence of the Seas crew at 1:49 a.m. Thursday that a 22-year-old man was reportedly seen going overboard from the 12th deck.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, a Station Islamorada boat crew and the cutter Margaret Norvell crew are involved in the search.
Royal Carribean operates the cruise ship, which has 15 decks.
