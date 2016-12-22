With cash gifts, mystery donor asks Key West to remember police officers sometimes pay dearly

Saying 2016 was a dangerous time to wear a police badge, an anonymous Key West couple asked local officers to hand out $5,000 in holiday donations on their behalf.
Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Donie Lee and Capt. J.R. Torres led a group of officers who approached random residents to hand each a card containing a $100 bill and this pro-law enforcement message:
“Our gratitude today is even more meaningful, given that it has been such a dangerous and deadly year to be in law enforcement,” the couple’s statement says. “The fine men and women of law enforcement are just as deserving of our saying, ‘Thank you for your service,’ as are the brave men and women or our armed forces. May God bless them and their families for their dedication and service in keeping America safe and may we all say a prayer for peace. Happy Holidays.”
“It was all anonymous,” said spokeswoman Alyson Crean. “That was part of the joy of it.”
Some of the $100 recipients were pulled over by the flashing lights. “Instead of ticketing them, giving them $100 bills,” Crean said.
The anonymous couple said they gave the money to the department as a reminder of their courage and service.
“To show our appreciation for the men and women who go out every day and night in harm’s way, to ensure the safety and security of our community,” according to the statement.
This year was a violent year all around when it came to gun violence, though, with several police-related fatalities caught on camera and posted on social media. The constant coverage left Americans often divided on whether law enforcement had become a target or instead some police had crossed the legal line when firing a weapon.
At least 64 law enforcement officers have been shot and killed this year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which has recorded a total 139 deaths. Some died from other causes such as crashes. Texas has had the most fatalities, with 18. Florida has had six.
So far in 2016, 933 people have been shot and killed by police, according to an ongoing database kept by The Washington Post, which says in 2015 the number was 991.
Anonymous donors
Earlier this month, a man entered the Florida Keys SPCA office on Stock Island and plunked down $1,000 cash as a donation.
He didn’t identify himself but made it clear his money was for Shakes, a disabled dog in the running for king of the annual pet parade. The winner was whoever raised the most money — which Shakes did at $3,000. The fundraiser raked in $21,000 over the course of a few months for an agency about to open an $8.4 million new shelter off College Road.
Shakes was a shelter veteran who washed up at the Key West shelter years back, with neurological problems that make his balance impossible at times. His owner is a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who often carries the medium-sized dog. Shakes is also deaf.
This month, someone gave $5,000 to the Bahama Village Music Program, which offers free music lessons to all children in Key West but also serves as a resource center for some of the poorest kids on the expensive island.
The donor told the program’s Executive Director, Katchen Duncan, to hand out the money to 10 needy families as a way to make a big difference in their Christmas plans.
“Mostly single mothers working two and three jobs,” Duncan said. “Some of our families can’t afford a Christmas tree.”
Anonymous donations are common in Key West, even if the check writers are known to the nonprofits they favor.
“For us, they’re not really anonymous,” said Stephanie Kaple, chief operating officer of the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition. “We’re going to send a thank-you note. But definitely, people over the holidays come forward and they ask to be private.”
Kaple said the holiday crush of generous donations can also spill over into the new year. With Christmas just around the corner, Kaple said the FKOC is good on presents and toys for the children who live in its transitional housing.
“We’ll save them for birthdays,” Kaple said. “Many of these donations are going to be helping children in need throughout the entire years.”
And anyone a little late in doling out some Christmas spirit via cash to charities can always ask nonprofits to save their money for use in Christmas 2017, she said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments