With cash gifts, mystery donor asks Key West to remember police officers sometimes pay dearly

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High Pause

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:14 Police body cam video of man being rescued from burning car

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards