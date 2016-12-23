High of 85 degrees breaks 60-year record in Keys

There is still time for more Florida Keys weather records to be broken this year, according to meteorologist Mike Rapsik with the National Weather Service in Key West.
A ridge of high pressure over the southeastern United States has caused unseasonably warm temperatures this month, he said. Monday, a high of 85 degrees broke a 60-year record set in 1956 of 84 degrees.
“On Dec. 13, we tied a record of 85 degrees with the previous record set in 1956,” Rapsik said. “In Key West, our average overnight lows are roughly 66 with daytime highs of 76, so we have been well above the climatological average lately.”
Meteorologist Stephen Chesser said the forecast for today in the Middle Keys is partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, highs near 80 and lows in the mid-70s.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and a high near 80. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and lows in the mid-70s. Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs near 80 and lows in the mid-70s.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments