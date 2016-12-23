Biker injured in Thursday crash and separately, truck wrecks four cars

A motorcyclist was severely injured Thursday when he dropped his bike as a truck changed lanes in Marathon, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
Troopers say Bruce Coles, 51, was riding a 2006 Yamaha north in the outside lane of U.S. 1 around mile marker 53 around 12:30 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified tractor-trailer was traveling north in the inside lane. The truck driver changed lanes, going into the outside lane in front of Coles.
Coles braked and the bike fell. The truck kept going. “Due to the difference in size [of the truck and motorcycle] and also no contact between them, it’s possible [the truck driver] is unaware of this incident,” troopers said. Still, charges are pending.
Coles, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in serious but stable condition.
Another Marathon crash resulted in damage to five autos, four of them parked. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Winn-Dixie parking lot around mile marker 50 oceanside.
Troopers said Gary Shaft, 78, of Harsens Island, Mich., was behind the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trying to park. He backed up “at an excessive speed” and struck two cars, which in turn struck two more cars.
The truck and a 2015 Buick LaCross owned by Jane Vandenberg of Fennville, Mich., ended up on coral boulders in the parking lot. Also damaged were a 2001 Toyota Corolla owned by Diana Machado of Marathon, a 2004 Jeep Liberty owned by George Dowling of Marathon and a 2016 ford F250 pickup owned by Mary James of Renner, S.D.
Shaft was charged with improper backing. It took an hour and a half to sort out the autos and get them removed.
