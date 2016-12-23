New year, new look for 30 female Key deer

Several female endangered Key deer will be sporting a new look in the new year when U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers put radio collars and tags around their necks.
But it won’t be for style — the deer are being outfitted with tags and collars so officers can monitor them for New World screwworm during the fawning season. Since July, the deadly parasite has caused the deaths of 133 deer found only in the Florida Keys. The herd of the 3-foot-high animals is now estimated at around 875.
“The tags will provide data to improve our ability to estimate the population and identify changes in population numbers,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service public information officer Hallie Rasmussen.
About 30 deer on the Lower Keys islands of Big Pine and No Name keys will be tracked, allowing officers to keep an eye on their whereabouts as they seek secluded places to have their fawns, Rasmussen said.
A joint effort by state and federal agencies has helped rid the Keys of fertile screwworms, but complete eradication has not yet been declared. Should fertile screwworms still be present, Key deer will be at a higher risk for infestation of the tissue-eating worms during fawning.
Methods to trap and collar the deer include the use of drop nets and captures by hand. Rasmussen said these methods are well-established for Key deer and have resulted in no injuries or deaths over the years. Once a deer is captured, the team will place a flexible vinyl collar specially made for Key deer with a radio tag and number in order to track them.
“Even with good trapping methods and an experienced team, handling Key deer always comes with some risk to both the deer and the trappers. Therefore, we ask for the public’s cooperation to avoid areas where the trapping effort is occurring to keep both people and deer safe,” she said.
To date, more than 60 million sterile screwworm flies have been released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Lower Keys and Marathon. The sterile flies result in fewer flies because offspring can’t hatch.
As of Friday, 10,763 doses of antiparasitic medicine doramectin had been administered to the deer. It serves as a preventive measure and treatment for screwworm and has been given to deer since mid-October. Included are 7,331 doses for which deer have self-medicated at 21 stations where they access food by rubbing up against rollers soaked in the medicine.
