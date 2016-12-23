Key West city leaders to host grand opening of $19M City Hall on Jan. 3

Key West city leaders will finally cut the ceremonial ribbon on the $19 million City Hall on Jan. 3 by hosting a grand opening that includes public tours of the building.
The event will start at noon at the 1300 White St. site, where the city transformed the 1920s-era Glynn Archer School into a platinum-level LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, building that includes solar panels and other resource-efficient features that use less energy, water and reduce greenhouse emissions.
Following the ribbon-cutting, city staff will host an open house.
Mayor Craig Cates and city staff have been up and running in the new City Hall since Dec. 15. Cates has his own office, now with windows as opposed to the city’s rented offices at Habana Plaza on Flagler Avenue, and a separate conference room. The school’s auditorium has been transformed into meeting hall with flat screen televisions hanging from the walls so audience members may read proposed resolutions and presentations during the meetings.
City commissioners will share offices by the pair, such as commissioners Sam Kaufman and Margaret Romero who are assigned to one room.
Officially named the Josephine Parker City Hall at Historic Glynn R. Archer School after former City Clerk Parker and veteran School Board Chairman Archer.
Atop the lengthy name is “Key West City Hall,” where the City Commission plans to meet for the first time Jan. 4 starting at 6 p.m. rather than Old City Hall on Greene Street.
The Monroe County School Board handed over the property in 2012 and the Glynn Archer Elementary School closed the following year with students in those grades now attending Horace O’Bryant School, where grades go up to eight. Architect Bert Bender’s firm designed the new City Hall, including original materials such as student chairs, doors and an old city of Key West seal that was found covered up by renovations.
“Generations of Conchs have been educated within its walls,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. “The renovation of the school reflects the best of the historic building with the modern convenience expected of a fullservice government hub. Residents are urged to come explore the new facility with its easy access customer service and inviting grounds.”
