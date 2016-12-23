Key West skipped recycling during Fantasy Fest

On a good night, the legendary main party drag in Key West called Duval Street takes a beating when it comes to trash.
Cigarette butts, half-finished drinks, emptied beer bottles, food containers and plastic packaging often choke trash and recycling cans as other unsightly evidence from assorted levels of debauchery stick to pavement and sidewalks.
Even metal newspaper racks become coated with tossed cans, bottles and other standard partying-related litter.
And during Key West’s largest single tourist draw, the 10-day Fantasy Fest known for sexualized themes and people wearing only body painted costumes, the city’s recycling rate was at zero percent, according to a city staffer’s report made Dec. 8 to the volunteer Sustainability Advisory Board.
“Zero recycling from Fantasy Fest,” reads the report by Dee Dee Green, Key West’s recycling and solid-waste coordinator. “Problem was contamination and lack of volunteer help. Even the recycle bins with clean material was tossed out because it was collected in plastic bags. [At the] very least, needed volunteers to pull plastic bags.”
Key West, which over the past four years has struggled with upping its recycling rate from a dismal 7 percent to nearly 20 percent, has spent more than $1 million on new blue recycling carts with lids and new trash containers for homeowners in an effort to get a better grip on its garbage haul, which requires all refuse to be carried out of the Keys to a mainland facility.
The 20 percent recycling rate quantifies the portion of all waste tossed that is recycled but doesn’t include large retail outlets such as Publix, Home Depot and Sears, which handle their own.
Green on Wednesday referred all questions about the matter to her bosses, City Manager Jim Scholl and Assistant City Manager Greg Veliz. Scholl and Veliz held a meeting the morning of the first news report of “zero recycling” during the annual October event that draws some 60,000 tourists to the island with Waste Management’s Greg Sullivan, manager for the company’s Florida Keys operations.
During Fantasy Fest, the city’s system was clear, Veliz and Sullivan said: Garbage haulers pulled clear bags knowing it was recycling and black bags meant trash.
“I don’t know where Dee Dee got her info,” Sullivan said later. “Everything clean and recyclable got recycled. I don’t have the exact numbers off the top of my head but where she got that from or how she came to that conclusion is mind boggling.”
Sullivan said every day Waste Management ships 20 to 40 tons of recycling material out of the Keys. He did say that the national average of recycling that turns out contaminated and trash is 20 percent.
City administrators also quibbled with Green’s “zero percent” figure but didn’t have any numbers or records of their own to put forward this week.
Veliz said Green was wrong to make the announcement without first briefing him and Scholl and said he was disappointed by learning of the Fantasy Fest recycling claims — which he doesn’t buy — from a local newspaper.
Asked if Green was in trouble for merely telling the truth, Veliz said no and denied the city managers’ reaction was one of damage control.
Green in her report, which is a regular agenda item for the Sustainability Advisory Board and written in note-like form, said she had already contacted a group called Clean Vibes, which works recycling operations at large music events, and recommends the city next year round up volunteers to help patrol the various “zones” of Fantasy Fest, which largely means the lower blocks of Duval Street.
“Have Waste Management and [the city’s] Community Services work out new plan and strategy for collecting the clean material,” Green wrote.
The City Commission meets next Jan. 4 at the new City Hall, 1300 White St., starting at 6 p.m.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
