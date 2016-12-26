No pool on the taxpayers’ back

Re: The letter advocating for a Marathon community pool: Why should the overburdened, overtaxed Keys residents pay for a swimming pool so that those spoiled bourgeois students can swim? There are two bodies of swimmable waters close by. The first one is called Florida Straits and the second Florida Bay.
If a pool is to be built, let it be built with private funds. Perhaps the letter writer can start the fundraising with a generous donation. As to the assertion of “many possibilities and advantages,” it’s not likely you’ll convince the overtaxed of that nonsense.
Times are changing. As our president-election says, it’s time to drain the swamp.
Basil Gianniotes, Long Key
