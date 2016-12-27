Orange Bowl swim meet returns to Key Largo

Hundreds of collegiate swimmers are to compete in the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic Jan. 3 at the Jacobs Aquatic Center, mile marker 99.6 oceanside in Key Largo. The event is part of South Florida’s Orange Bowl college football game.
The sprint-style meet features 20 swimming events. Admission is free to watch the competition, expected to start at 10 a.m. and continue until noon. Several men and women who have either trained at the Jacobs Aquatic Center swimming facility or participated in the Orange Bowl Swim Classic have gone on to pursue Olympic gold.
Among more than a dozen college teams scheduled to attend winter training, eight are slated to compete in the swimming classic including long-time attendees George Mason University from Fairfax, Va.; and the University of Michigan. They will be joined by universities from Massachusetts, Texas and Vermont.
A post-contest awards social and dinner at the Jacobs Aquatic Center follow the meet, where spectators are welcome to interact with the swimmers and coaches.
Comments