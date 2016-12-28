Despite questions, Key Largo VA clinic remains open

A physician who worked at the Key Largo VA Community Outpatient Clinic has retired but the office remains open for appointments, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.
“The Key Largo clinic is not closing,” said Shane Suzuki, a public-affairs officer for the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.
“We have been getting calls from a lot of people but the clinic is open for scheduled appointments,” Suzuki said. “Demand at the Key Largo clinic goes up and down.”
A doctor who worked at the clinic for several years has retired but the VA system “is in the process of recruiting a replacement,” Suzuki said.
The VA clinic at mile marker 105.6 offers offers primary care, immunizations and treatment for some conditions, but does not perform emergency service or surgery.
Registration and appointment information is available at (305) 451-0164 or (305) 575-7000.
