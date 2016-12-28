Key West in 2016: New City Hall opens, big cop lawsuit settles, a homicide remains unsolved and a woman gets stuck in a tree

For the city of Key West, 2016 became a year of landmarks.
Mayor Craig Cates won a fifth and final term, the new $19 million City Hall opened for business, the Stock Island landfill was finally ordered closed, the company that markets Fantasy Fest quit the business, code officers reported record cases of illegal vacation rentals and real work began on the enormous Truman Waterfront Park project.
Voters shot down the city’s idea to buy the Peary Court apartments for $55 million, but city commissioners decided to cut developers a $12.5 million check so they would deed-restrict the 157 units as affordable workforce housing under Key West law. Apartments at Peary Court go for $2,400 a month while the average one-bedroom runs at $1,700.
Other long-suffering issues were addressed but not solved: The relocation of the city’s homeless shelter from the entrance of the Sunset Marina condos to the old Easter Seals building and a local movement calling for the end of a for-profit owner of Lower Keys Medical Center.
City commissioners responded to the Nov. 8 election results by agreeing to send word to President-elect Donald J. Trump that the island will remain operating under its motto, “One Human Family,” as even laid-back, liberal Key West had some presidential election arguments that included vandals repeatedly defacing a homeowner’s Trump mural painted on her wall and a Hillary Clinton supporter said thieves kept swiping her outdoor signs.
Six teams of sailors launched 16-foot sailboats for the second annual Hobie Havana Cat Challenge, with the team that washed out last year finishing first. Key West strippers won a $1.2 million settlement from the Red Garter owners, including former City Commissioner Mark Rossi, after suing for unpaid wages.
Parking rates went up by $1 downtown with the extra money being earmarked for the affordable housing trust fund and a new bus loop around Old Town. Commissioners tapped some reserve days rather than raise the property tax and the city settled for $850,000 a Taser injury lawsuit that left Matthew Murphy motionless in a coma.
City commissioners also banned the retail sale of pets in Key West and created a $100 fine for the littering of cigarette butts but wouldn’t budge on the current ban on Uber and other ride-sharing services.
The Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team thrilled the Keys community with a performance at the 2016 Southernmost Spectacular air show while the Navy also became short-listed for a new drone system base that would require some 400 military personnel.
After much contention over the year, city commissioners voted to return the 1980s-era steel tiger statue mascot to the corner of White and United streets outside the new City Hall.
Crime
A drifter was sentenced to two life sentences for the 2011 throat-slashing murder of 66-year-old Carl Johanson at the Key West senior housing center. Tod Helfrich, 51, was quickly convicted by a jury July 1.
Key West police reported a rare homicide after former city building inspector John Harold Cruz, 58, was found shot in the back of the head inside his home Sept. 18. Officers called it an unsolved killing without a suspect and the investigation included the coroner withholding an autopsy report on request by police. The Cruz family finally held a funeral Dec. 10.
On March 21, a Louisiana man caused havoc on Duval Street when he fired a handgun into a crowd of bystanders, wounding three men, after a temper tantrum with his wife. The same .380 pistol had been confiscated by Key West police six months before the shooting after Derek David was found intoxicated and angry. Police gave him back his gun the next day. David, charged with attempted murder, made bond and awaits trial. His next court date is Feb. 3.
Key West police also delivered arrest reports in oddball cases that made national news: A homeless woman got stuck in the giant banyan tree near the Westin Resort and had to be pulled out “like a cork” by firefighters, as a city staffer said. A tourist at Sloppy Joe’s went to the hospital for injuries suffered when a fight broke out over “a fart,” police said. A stripper started eating her shirt when busted for a DUI and asked to provide a breath sample.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, a former Marathon resident and frequent Keys visitor, agreed to community service to end his criminal battery case over a bar brawl and later settled a bouncer’s civil lawsuit for an undisclosed sum. Carter also posted on Facebook he would “give back” to Key West by playing a benefit concert but plans never materialized.
Politics
City workers moved into the new City Hall at 1300 White St. Dec. 15, but with only one assistant city manager, Greg Veliz. City leaders scrapped having a second assistant to City Manager Jim Scholl after Sarah Spurlock resigned in July, saving $159,586
Mayor Craig Cates, who easily defeated the Rev. Randy Becker and perennial candidate Sloan Bashinsky in the Aug. 30 primary, now has an office with a view plus his own conference room.
City workers no longer have to report to Habana Plaza on Flagler Avenue in rented offices that lacked windows. The new City Hall even has a “fitness/break room.” No gym equipment has been installed but the room does have floor outlets.
A grand opening and open house for the new City Hall is set for Jan. 3 and city commissioners plan to meet there for the first time Jan. 4 starting at 6 p.m.
In memoriam
The tight-knit island community grieved several losses in 2016.
Attorney Maggie Gutierrez was killed by a rogue wave that swept her to sea Aug. 19 while on vacation in Mexico with her girlfriend. Gutierrez was 51.
Developer legend Ed Knight died in August at 99 not long after the city renamed the White Street Pier the Edward B. Knight Pier in his honor and repaved it with fresh black asphalt.
Former city commissioner and publisher Tom Oosterhoudt died in April at age 65 after a lengthy struggle recovering from spinal surgery.
In March, Gregg McGrady, who envisioned the 1.25-mile-long rainbow flag that was unfurled across the length of Duval Street in 2003, died at 51 from complications from a kidney infection. His name was one of 15 added to the Key West AIDS Memorial in 2016.
Key West street musician Kenneth “Kenyatta” Shelby Arrington died at 64 after police said he was found in the harbor at Mallory Square.
Activist and theater maven Connie Gilbert died at 77 in September after a stroke.
Veteran prosecutor Manny Madruga, 53, committed suicide in November after learning he would lose his job when a new state attorney was sworn in.
Merrell F. Sands III, 70, an attorney who was a fixture at the local courthouse, died in September from injuries suffered when he ran his scooter into a parked car.
