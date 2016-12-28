2016 a year of development for Marathon

The sunset on 2016 caps off a string of new beginnings and sad endings in Marathon.
A new City Hall went up and a new City Council was seated, but much more happened in the Middle Keys this year.
In February, Carl J. Blahnik stole an backhoe from a Marathon construction site and took it for a midnight ride on the Seven Mile Bridge. The ride landed him 30 months in state prison and a bill for $43,862.73 in damages.
Blahnik, 60, was sentenced on Nov. 21 for causing $17,558.05 in damage to the backhoe and $26,304.68 in damage to the bridge during the 90-minute ride. Police pursued but the chase never topped 13 mph.
The old Seven Mile Bridge also made headlines after a three-phase construction project began July 5.
The first phase, at a cost of $1.98 million, is under way and set to be complete in April. It includes renovations on the underpass that acts as a walkway from the old bridge on the bayside down steps under the new span to the oceanside. Work will also be done on the 2.2-mile span of the bridge that leads to Pigeon Key. That part of the bridge remains closed.
An arsonist was sentenced in August to 10 years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation for extensive injuries he caused a Homestead man in 2013.
Jose Gonzalez, 55, was asleep inside his work truck when 31-year-old Stuart Collins set it on fire in a drunken stupor around 3:45 a.m. at J.J.’s Dog House on July 12, 2013. The fire resulted in burns to 61 percent of Gonzalez’s body. He has had 22 surgeries in the last three years with more to come.
In early September, the Keys were spared damage by Hurricane Hermine, the first to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.
Category 1 Hermine moved west through the Florida Straits, made a northeastern turn around the island chain and made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Sept. 2. It was followed in October by Category 5 Hurricane Matthew, leaving a trail of damage in Haiti, the Bahamas and the East Coast from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 but avoiding the Keys.
Deaths
Two prominent longtime Middle Keys residents died within weeks of each in June.
Sylvia Sadowski Puto, 97, died at her home in hospice care. She is survived her children Mike and Chris. Her daughter Christine Puto-Murray and husband John Puto had preceded her in death.
Mrs. Puto, whose Sadowski family developed early Marathon and Key Colony Beach, volunteered with Fishermen’s Community Hospital and its auxiliary, and the San Pablo Catholic Church Parish Altar Society.
She and husband moved to Marathon in 1949 and Mrs. Puto managed the dining room and coffee shop at the family-owned Key Motel. They later owned Western Auto and, following Hurricane Donna in 1960, opened the Marathon Auto Supply Co. under the Big A Auto franchise.
Former Marathon Mayor Dick Ramsay died in a Miami hospital after the car he was driving struck a concrete sign, though his death was attributed to medical reasons. He is survived by wife Thea, son Sheriff Rick Ramsay of Marathon, daughter Beth Ramsay-Vickery of No Name Key and daughter Laura Gratton of Marathon.
The native of Long Island, N.Y., had owned Surfside, a car-repair business near the Vaca Cut Bridge. In retirement, he got active in municipal issues. At the time of his death, he was on the Marathon Planning Commission.
Mr. Ramsay, 74, was a private pilot and Marathon Florida Keys International Airport issues were near and dear to him.
City
The end of a planning process that took nearly a decade was celebrated in the fall with the opening of the newly constructed 15,000-square-foot City Hall that cost $5 million.
A 3,456-square-foot meeting hall is part of the building, which also includes about 9,700 square feet of office space and a 1,700 square-foot lobby.
A new City Council was seated on Nov. 15 following the Nov. 8 election.
Newcomer Steve Cook and incumbent council members John Bartus and Dan Zieg joined Mark Senmartin and Michelle Coldiron on the dais. Cook, Bartus and Zieg received the most votes in the at-large Nov. 8 election and will serve three-year terms. Zieg was also unanimously approved mayor by City Council members.
The council said goodbye to Bill Kelly after serving two years on the board.
Development
Many hotel and housing development projects were completed, approved or are under way.
Three new buildings went up at the Coconut Cay Resort and Marina near mile marker 51 bayside. Three miles up the road at mile marker 54 oceanside is the former Ramada Inn, which is being remade into an 80-room Hampton Inn.
In between the two, final phases of the Bonefish Bay Motel and RV Resort redevelopment at mile marker 53.5 were finished in October.
For housing, the 106-unit Tarpon Harbour around mile marker 50.5 oceanside started accepting tenants in early summer. It consists of 53 two- and three-bedroom, 2.5-bath duplexes.
Keys Affordable Development finished constructing 51 affordable housing units on 73rd Street oceanside in the fall and was approved to build 55 affordable housing units at 48th Street bayside in 2017. The new development will be called Casa De Palmas. Site plans show nine two-story buildings and four single-family lots, a pool and picnic area.
The adjacent 7.7-acre Crystal Cove lot at 4900 Overseas Highway bayside is the future site of a 28-lot RV park, 46 affordable housing units and up to 7,700 square feet of commercial property. The project received approval in September and a completion date for all three phases is set for June 2018.
Casa De Palmas and Crystal Cove developers will seek final approval in January from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. because they receive federal tax credits for building lower-income housing.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments