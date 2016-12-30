New chief at Key Largo post office

Key Largo has a new No. 1 letter carrier.
The U.S. Postal Service says Eduardo (Eddy) Suarez has been promoted to postmaster at the Key Largo post office, mile marker 100. He transferred from the Tavernier post office at mile marker 91, where he had been postmaster since April 2007.
In Key Largo, he replaces Vincent Recupero, who retired.
Suarez began his Postal Service career in 1988 as a letter-sorting machine operator in Miami. In May 1990, he transferred to become a letter carrier and delivered mail in Miami. He graduated from the Postal Service’s associate supervisor program and was promoted to a supervisory position at the Key Largo post office in January 2006. Six months later, Suarez became the officer in charge at the Tavernier post office and then was promoted to postmaster there in 2007.
Following high school graduation, Suarez served in the U.S. Army. He’s been a Florida Keys resident for 19 years and enjoys boating.
Recupero worked for the Postal Service for 36 years. He worked in the Keys since 2000, first as supervisor of customer service in the Key Largo post office. In 2002, he was made officer in charge at the Marathon post office. He became postmaster in Islamorada in 2003 and then postmaster in Key Largo in 2007.
His wife Debra is the Islamorada postmaster.
