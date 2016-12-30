Head-on crash kills at least one on U.S. 1

A head-on crash in the Lower Keys early Friday morning left at least one person dead, law enforcement says.
The crash happened about 9 a.m. at mile marker 16 on Sugarloaf Key. U.S. 1 was blocked as emergency medical services, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were sorting things out and tending to victims.
There have now been at least 27 traffic fatalities in the Keys handled by the FHP this year. All of 2015, there were 18. The 27 does not include eight traffic deaths in Key West handled by city police.
The FHP says Friday morning, three vehicles were involved in the crash and in addition to the fatality, there were eight people injured. Names have not yet been released.
Troopers said a Ford F150 pickup was northbound on U.S.1 and had pulled out to pass. A box truck followed by a Ford Explorer were traveling southbound.
The driver of the box truck saw the F150 coming at them head-on and he swerved to avoid them. The F150 and box truck were involved in a side-swipe collision. The Ford Explorer, directly behind the box truck, then collided with the Ford F150 head-on.
