Former wedding planner must plan for court dates

A former Key West wedding planner has two mandatory events at both ends of Monroe County in early 2017 but neither involves a celebration.
Kathryn J. Bentley, 36, faces felony proceedings in two separate criminal cases after clients accused her of misuing credit cards, Monroe County Circuit Court records show.
“Kate” Bentley first was arrested in May after two couples told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives that the wedding planner they hired for upcoming ceremonies at an Islamorada resort charged their credit cards for thousands of dollars. None of the money was spent on reservations or arrangements, they reported.
One couple reportedly gave Bentley more than $23,000 in advance and the other couple saw more than $15,000 charged to their cards. Bentley pledged to refund money to both couples “but never did,” a Sheriff’s Office report says.
The planner wrote to one couple, “I feel awful for the lack of professionalism on my part and you have every right to fire me...”
A pretrial hearing on four counts of grand theft and fraud before Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia is scheduled Tuesday for the Plantation Key courthouse.
Bentley was arrested in September after Key West Police Department officers investigated a separate case of unauthorized use of a credit card. Five felony counts charging grand theft and credit-card fraud were filed by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office against Bentley for using a card issued to Influential Branding, a Key West company on Greene Street.
Details of that case were not immediately available. A pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Wayne Miller in Key West is scheduled Feb. 3.
Bentley has entered not-guilty pleas in both the Upper Keys and Key West cases.
