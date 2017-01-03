Michigan swimmers dominate annual Orange Bowl Classic

The University of Michigan dominated women's and men's divisions Tuesday at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic in the Florida Keys.
Michigan swimmers crushed their competition and set 10 of 24 Orange Bowl swim event records Tuesday at Key Largo's Jacobs Aquatic Center.
In the women's division, Florida International University was second, losing to Michigan by 187.5 points. Duquesne and George Mason universities tied for third.
In men's, Texas A&M took second, 92 points behind Michigan, and George Mason garnered third.
Michigan's men's teams have won the classic eight times in the last nine years. Their women swimmers have won the last five consecutive years.
"Breaking all those records, we feel really good about going into the rest of the season," said Michigan head coach Mike Bottom. "We know that the team at present is better than, or equal to, teams of the past.
"We're excited about the rest of the season," he said.
Despite this and past years' successes, Bottom said that he never takes for granted that Michigan will win.
"It's a great meet and attracts different teams from different places," he said. "But we know that some of the top teams are not here.
"We hope that we do enough to get a win every time, but it's not always going to be that way," Bottom said.
The Orange Bowl Swim Classic is a highlight event of an annual collegiate winter swimming training season in the Florida Keys.
Orange Bowl Swim Classic: http://jacobsaquaticcenter.org
