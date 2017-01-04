Battered bridge begs for 2016 to be gone

The Seven Mile Bridge, like many residents of the Florida Keys, could not catch a break in 2016.
One of the earliest and weirdest only-in-the-Keys tales from the year came in February when a homeless drifter took a stolen backhoe on a joy ride across the iconic bridge around midnight, with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in pursuit — at 13 mph. Carl J. Blahnik was finally was caught and in November was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
The year closes with another incident on the Seven Mile Bridge, when a Knoxville, Tenn., man was taken into custody after a bizarre rampage. Witnesses told deputies that Fortune Odendhal, 22, caused trouble at the Sunshine Key RV Resort at mile marker 38.8. before getting into a truck and speeding north onto the bridge.
“Odendhal was periodically stopping the truck, getting out and running in front of cars, yelling incomprehensibly,” a Sheriff’s Office account says.
Deputy John Allen saw the defendant “jump onto the roof of a car on the bridge” before getting down and surrendering. Odendhal initially was charged with disorderly intoxication, with other counts possible.
And so island oddness continued through 2016, with Keys law-enforcement often among the first on the scene.
▪ A 64-year-old Key West artist called city police in April with a heads-up: A cult devoted to Hollywood actress Shirley MacLaine, now 81, planned to set fires throughout the city.
“When pressed whether these would be literal or metaphysical fires, [the artist] told me I would have to wait" to find out, Officer Todd Stevens said in his report.
Key West remained safe from conflagration. The artist, however, was wounded a day later when he was shot in the leg during a dispute with an acquaintance.
▪ A Dec. 17 Key West police report described a missing city regular: A 5-foot-tall bearded man wearing a red beanie, green hoodie and skates, with a blue backpack and a belt with tools. If he could talk, the arctic prospector would answer to the name Yukon Cornelius.
Yukon, a custom statue from a popular “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas display at Duval Street’s La Te Da hotel and restaurant, was abducted by an “apparently intoxicated” thief recorded on video. Valued at $600, Yukon is greatly missed, according to La Te Da staff who seriously wish for a safe return.
▪ Several suspects were arrested in the Keys this year for using stolen or counterfeit credit cards. Only one was tracked down because he couldn’t resist pulling out a customer-loyalty card with his actual name on it.
A Key Largo man was arrested in July after World Wide Sportsman staff reported that a stolen card was used along with a real rewards card. Detective Barney Sajdak traced illegal purchases at other stores to the same man before making the fraud arrest.
In an August credit-card case from an Islamorada bar, a big tip tripped up a man passing a counterfeit card connected to a real account. Hog Heaven staffers suspected a customer’s overly generous gratuity could be because he didn’t expect to pay the bill. They were right. Multiple counts were filed.
▪ “I’m riding it!” declared a man seen harassing a protected manatee in a channel at the Islamorada Library Park in September. Rather than accept a court summons, the 47-year-old man with no permanent address then urged a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer: “Take me to jail!” The officer complied.
▪ In August, a Sheriff’s Office jail deputy was fired for soliciting $400,000 from an inmate, a convicted drug dealer, to help him escape.
▪ In October, a South Carolina man had a Big Mac attack and needed McDonald’s badly. But he fell asleep behind the wheel after ordering at the Marathon McDonald’s drive-through. He was still sleeping, car running, when police arrived. He was arrested and, it turns out, he was a registered sex offender.
▪ In September, a Key West woman had had enough of her grandmother praying too loudly, so she threatened to kill her, brandishing a kitchen knife. She was charged with aggravated battery.
▪ In August, a resident cat at the Hemingway Home and Museum in Key West was “jailed” after a tourist said the cat, named Martha Gellhorn, bit her mother. After a 10-day quarantine, Martha was released, free of criminal charges.
▪ A Boot Key Harbor liveaboard resident was arrested in March, accused of using a speargun to threaten a family on a nearby boat as the defendant circled their boat in a dinghy. Among other weapons reportedly brandished by Keys arrestees this year: Machetes (several cases) and a samurai sword.
▪ Former Islamorada resident Carl Hiaasen, current bestselling novelist and Miami Herald columnist, released his latest fiction work, “Razor Girl,” in September to positive reviews. The title refers to a character who crashes her car in the Keys because she was shaving her “bikini area” while driving.
The fictionalized incident was inspired by a true-life crash from March 2010 near mile marker 21 on Cudjoe Key. Indiana resident Megan Barnes, then 37, was charged with reckless driving. The story went national, big-time.
Craig Pittman, a Tampa Bay Times reporter, included the shaving tale among several Keys incidents in his popular nonfiction book “Oh, Florida!: How America's Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country,” published in April.
Gwen Filosa, David Goodhue and Katie Atkins contributed to this report.
Comments