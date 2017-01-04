Key West leader: Make ‘conversion’ therapy illegal on children who question their sexuality

One Key West city leader wants to make it illegal for a licensed professional to engage in treatment to change a child’s gender identity or sexual orientation.
A proposed ordinance would criminalize any professional practice of “conversion therapy” on minors within the city limits, making it a second-degree misdemeanor.
Known as conversion therapy, reparative therapy or sexual-orientation change efforts, the practice aims to make heterosexuals out of anyone who identifies as LGBTQ by deeming any other sexuality as a disorder, an idea “that has been rejected by all the major mental health professions,” according to the American Psychological Association.
“Being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender is not a disease, disorder, illness, deficiency, or shortcoming,” reads the proposal sponsored by Commissioner Jimmy Weekley. “Research has demonstrated sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts can pose critical health risks.”
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1300 White St., to take a first look. A proposed ordinance must be approved twice at separate meetings in order to become law.
Weekley’s proposal, which only addresses children under 18 and licensed therapists, defines conversion therapy as “any counseling, practice, or treatment performed with the goal of changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity including, but not limited to, efforts to change behaviors, gender expression, or to reduce or eliminate sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward a person of the same gender.”
Weekley hasn’t named any Key West examples or complaints of the practice, but conversion therapy is legal in Florida.
A similar pair of bills in the state House and Senate that would outlaw it both died in committee in March 2016. But it has been banned or restricted across the country and condemned by a host of organizations. In Florida, Miami, Lake Worth and West Palm Beach are among the several cities that have bans.
California, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and the District of Columbia have passed laws to prevent licensed mental-health providers from offering conversion therapy to minors, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Conversion therapy should remain a choice for parents, according to the conservative Christian ministry Focus on the Family, which says on its website parents may wish to “encourage their children to follow a traditional biblical sexual ethic.”
The ministry says it has a study proving conversion therapy works and claims children who have been sexually abused “often question their sexual attractions and identity.”
Also on Wednesday, the commission will consider:
▪ Approving a $362,590 patrol boat for the Police Department, with 75 percent of the cost coming from a federal grant. The city’s match would be $91,865 for the 29-foot, walk-around cabin boat from SAFE Boats International of Washington state. Police have two boats, a 29-foot SAFE boat bought in 2003 and repowered in 2014, and a boat on loan from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that the city maintains. Police would return the FWC boat once the new boat is operational.
▪ Approving the purchase of nine police cars at a total of $254,997 to replace Crown Victoria sedans from 2009 and 2010. The best of three bids for the 2017 Ford Interceptor sedans came from Don Reid Ford of Orlando, the department said. The purchase is in this fiscal year’s budget.
▪ Approving the purchase of a Direct Link Bridge Series Video Throw Phone for $20,578 for its Crisis Negotiation Team. A throw phone provides a direct phone line. This throw phone would replace one that is 20 years old and outdated, police said.
▪ Spending $84,983 on playground equipment for Cozumel Park on 19th Terrace, including a frog slide puzzle gadget and a “barrier reef climber,” from GameTime of Longwood, Fla.
