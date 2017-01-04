Court system expands case information newly available online

Following a criminal or civil case making its way through the Florida Keys court system often required long-distance travel — until now.
Now people can learn more about most local Circuit Court or County Court cases without leaving home, at no cost beyond an internet connection.
Amy Heavilin, then Monroe County clerk of court, said Dec. 13 that the office’s Public Access Portal was open for its 90-day testing phase.
“The portal offers 24-hour access to all Monroe County court records, except for those specifically exempted by law,” said Heavilin. “We encourage the public to visit our site and search records and provide feedback.”
Kevin Madok took over as the new clerk of the court on Tuesday. He defeated Heavilin in the Nov. 8 election.
The site does not require users to register or provide any identification before searching court records. Attorneys can register to file documents.
Previously, anyone wanting to examine the public court file of a case had to travel to the clerk’s office where the case was filed. That meant a Key Largo resident seeking information about a Key West case was looking at a one-way drive of 100 miles or more.
Upon arrival, people then could discover the desired file was not immediately available.
To check the new online access, go to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office website, https://gov.propertyinfo.com/FL-Monroe/. At the bottom of the first screen, click on the button “Pilot Project for Online Public Court Records”
The clerk advises: “To get started, select a case type using the links or click ‘Search All’ if you are unsure of the case type. Online docket information is available for most cases filed from approximately 1990 to present. Document images are available from 2007 to present for most case types.”
Family, juvenile and probate documents cannot be viewed by these users. Cases involving mental health also are exempt from public viewing. Other cases, ranging from civil small-claims court claims to felony criminal arrests, are available.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
