Judge lowers bond for Key Largo man indicted on child-porn charges

A Key Largo man indicted on federal child pornography charges late last year is out of custody on a reduced bond.
Russell Hudson Cullen, 39, posted $25,000 on Dec. 16, according to court records. His bond was originally set at $100,000 following his Nov. 23 arrest. But U.S. District Court Judge Lurana Snow reduced it during a Dec. 9 hearing in Key West.
According to the indictment, U.S. Department of Homeland Security federal agents seized an Asus laptop and a Lacie external hard drive from Cullen on March 15. The computer and hard drive contained images of “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.” The “visual depiction involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” according to the indictment.
Cullen, who is being represented by a federal public defender, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 2. Cullen could not be reached for comment.
Snow imposed a series of conditions upon Cullen’s release. The conditions are part of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act. The bill, signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in 2006, is named after a 6-year-old Hollywood, Fla., boy who was abducted from a shopping mall and murdered in 1981. His father, John Walsh, became a victims and anti-crime advocate and went on to host the “America’s Most Wanted” television show that profiled fugitives of serious crimes.
Cullen must wear an electronic monitoring device. His travel is restricted to Monroe County. He cannot access the internet or use a cell phone.
Very few specifics about the case are public, but one of the stipulations to which Cullen must abide indicates he may have known at least one of the children depicted in the images found on his computer and the hard drive. He must “avoid contact with victims and/or witnesses,” according to court documents.
