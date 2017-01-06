Wastewater commission get to work replacing Higgins

The sudden death of Norman Higgins late last month left the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District not only with the loss of a popular commissioner, but also left the special taxing district with the task of finding a replacement to fill Higgins’ seat for the two years left in his term.
The remaining four commissioners on the dais have less than 60 days to pick a candidate to take Higgins’ place, according to the district’s general counsel, Ray Giglio. Higgins, 67, was found dead in his Key Largo home on Dec. 21, a day after he missed a regularly scheduled commission meeting.
That means that unless a special meeting is called, the board must fill the vacancy by the Feb. 14 board meeting, Giglio wrote in a Jan. 4 email. Giglio said that if the commissioners don’t find a replacement by Feb. 18, Gov. Rick Scott might step into the process.
Eligible candidates, according to the district’s charter, must be a registered voter and live within the boundaries of the district.
“Therefore, subject only to the requirement that the person appointed be a registered elector residing within the district, the board is free to appoint whomever it feels would best serve the interests of the district,” Giglio said.
The commissioners are expected to discuss the issue at their next regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday at the district’s headquarters at mile marker 103.3, on the ocean side of U.S. 1.
Commissioner Andrew Tobin, who has served on the board since the creation of the district 14 years ago, has two candidates in mind, both of whom previously served as commissioners — Robby Majeska and Gary Bauman. Majeska served until last year, dropping out to unsuccessfully contest Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy for her seat.
Bauman, a Realtor and retired IT executive, served two terms starting in 2002 and was commission chairman three times. He ran in 2016 against incumbent Steve Gibbs and newcomer Sue Heim. The race was for two seats, and Gibbs and Heim received the most votes.
Heim said she’d give Majeska full consideration if he applies.
“To me, a Board member's obligation is to always make decisions in the best interest of KLWTD customers and District,” Heim said by email Thursday. “If Robby Majeska were to apply, he is competent to fulfill that obligation, based on his previous service. As this replacement process goes forward, I hope the best interest of KLWTD customers is maintained.”
Gibbs did not specify who he is considering for his choice to replace Higgins, but made it clear that he does not want Bauman or Majeska to take the spot.
“Although I am open-minded, I do not believe former commissioners should be chosen,” Gibbs said by email Wednesday. “We need new blood on the board, someone who has the rate-payers of Key Largo at heart, not someone who wants to further their political career or feather their own nest.”
Gibbs said he’s “spoken to several prominent Key Largo people who may show up at our Jan. 10 meeting to announce their desire to serve. There are some very qualified people here who are interested.”
Commissioner David Asdourian said he wants to wait to see “who throws their hat in the ring” before he comments on a preferred replacement. He added, however that he would lean toward someone who has a history of showing interest in what goes on in the district.
“I put a lot of stock into the people who go to the meetings,” Asdourian said. “That makes a big difference to me.”
