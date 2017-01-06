Palm Beach prosecutors assigned to the Macauley, Demblans case

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content) Pause

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:45 Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks return, bruised retina

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide