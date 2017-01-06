Palm Beach prosecutors assigned to the Macauley, Demblans case

The governor’s office reassigned the prosecution of Jeremy Macauley, accused of murdering a Tavernier couple in 2015, to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office this week because of a potential conflict of interest with the Keys’ new chief prosecutor.
Gov. Rick Scott sent the case against Macauley, 33, to the 15th Judicial Circuit headed by State Attorney Dave Aronberg. Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, who defeated Catherine Vogel in her 2016 reelection bid, was “extensively involved with Macauley’s attorney in the investigation of this case and the preparation of defense,” Scott wrote in his Jan. 3 executive order.
Macauley’s attorney is Ed O’Donnell Sr., who is a friend of Ward and was at times a colleague when Ward was in private practice. Vogel requested the case be assigned to another state attorney after she lost to Ward, according to the executive order.
The trial will still be held in the Upper Keys.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia on Thursday scheduled jury selection in Macauley’s case for first-degree murder and armed robbery for Feb. 6, but Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott said during a conference call to the Plantation Key courthouse that he and his colleagues may be filing an extension so they can get caught up with the particulars of the case.
Also on Thursday, Garcia ruled that Macauley will be tried separately from Adrian Demblans, the man accused of driving Macauley to and from the Cuba Road house where Tara Rosado, 26, and her boyfriend Carlos Ortiz, 30, were shot dead on Oct. 15, 2015.
Garcia scheduled Demblans’ trial for March. Demblans, 35, is charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. Both Demblans and Macauley were arrested and charged in March 2016. They both pleaded not guilty. Aronberg’s office is also handling Demblans’ case.
Prosecutors and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say Macauley shot Rosado and Ortiz because Ortiz was threatening to tell police about Macauley’s alleged drug-dealing activities. Detectives say Macauley found up to 15 kilograms of cocaine offshore while working his day as a charter fishing boat mate the summer before the killings.
Detectives say the cocaine was taken to shore on the Sea Horse charter boat, docked at Whale Harbor Marina in Islamorada. Macauley’s boss and Sea Horse captain, Rick Rodriguez, repeatedly denied to this newspaper any knowledge of the contraband.
A former Monroe County jail inmate told detectives in November that the drugs were found and taken to shore on Demblans’ Reel G charter boat, according to conversations the inmate said he had with Demblans last fall. The 36-foot Reel G was once owned by Rodriguez and named the Tag ’Em. Rodriguez transferred ownership of the vessel to Demblans in 2013, according to state records.
Cell phone text messages obtained by detectives show that during the days leading up to the murders, Ortiz was trying to extort money from Macauley in exchange for his silence about the cocaine. The two men were business partners in a fledgling tattoo shop.
Rosado and Ortiz were each killed by a .45-caliber handgun bullet to the head. Rosado’s three young children were inside the house that night and found unharmed in the front yard by a neighbor the following afternoon.
