Key West man drops mayor’s name during DUI arrest

A 78-year-old Key West man couldn’t talk his way out of a DUI arrest after police said he toppled over on his scooter while driving in Old Town.
Thomas Cawley, who registered a 0.21 blood-alcohol content on a breath test after a Dec. 31 stop just after midnight, denied crashing his red 2013 Kymco and repeatedly asked police how he could “get out of this,” according to the arrest report.
“Cawley indicated several times he is good friends with the mayor and he can get him out of this,” Officer Jesse Young wrote. “I informed Cawley that the only person who could ‘get him out of this’ was the sheriff of Monroe County.”
Then, Cawley said locals deserve leniency “since everyone does it and not to give tourists leniency,” Young wrote. “I explained that everyone is treated equally, regardless of where they reside.”
Cawley, who has a 2012 conviction for first offense DUI, was jailed on suspicion of driving drunk. Another police officer said he turned from Virginia Street onto White only to “wobble” as he entered the parking lane and dump the scooter after his tire struck a raised concrete curb.
The impact “partially ejected” Cawley from the scooter to the sidewalk, police said, and he was treated at the scene by paramedics for cuts on the inside of his legs.
Cawley nearly fell after standing up but Young caught him. Young found a receipt from a restaurant signed at 11:41 p.m. showing Cawley spent $50.50 on five Corona beers and 8 “HH Chard,” common bartender shorthand for happy hour-priced Chardonnay.
Cawley was released from jail by 12:45 p.m. Dec. 31 without having to post bond.
On Thursday, Cawley pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment before Judge Wayne Miller. Defense attorney Richard Wunsch is representing him.
Underage drug bust
Two Key West women who aren’t yet old enough to buy a legal drink were jailed Jan. 4 after police believed they were dealing drugs on Duval Street.
Halli Conley, 19, and Brandy Hunter, 20, were stopped inside a tobacco store at 600 Duval St. at 7:30 p.m. when an officer recognized them as suspects wanted on arrest warrants.
After a search, police found $466 in cash inside Conley’s bra. Inside her purse were 18.8 grams of marijuana, nine 2-miligram Xanax pills and a digital scale. Conley was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Hunter was carrying 91 2-milligram Xanax pills, a digital scale and $126 in small bills, “consistent with narcotics sales,” Ane wrote. Hunter faces a felony charge of drug possession with intent to sell.
Conley resisted arrest, struggling with Officer Antonia Ane, who pushed her out of the store and knocked her legs out from under her, the report stated. Eventually, another officer stepped in to “drive stun” Conley with a Taser.
“Conley sat back on the ground and said she was done resisting,” police said. Hunter remained jailed Friday on $240,000 bond and Conley was being held on $10,000 bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments