Final affiliation agreement between Baptist and Fishermen’s expected soon

The next step in a partnership between Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Baptist Health South Florida is an affiliation agreement.
“I think we’ll have it soon,” said Peter Chapman, president of the Fishermen’s Community Hospital Board of Trustees.
A letter of intent for Baptist, the largest health-care organization in the region, to take over community-owned Fishermen’s in Marathon was announced in November and is expected this year.
“We’re trying to get something done sooner than later. It’s a work in progress, and we all want to get the thing moving,” Chapman said. “But there’s a little bit more due diligence.”
Baptist operates seven hospitals and multiple outpatient and urgent-care facilities, among other medical centers. The closest to Marathon is Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
Ratings released in August by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services scored Medicare-certified hospitals on a five-star scale based on patient experience surveys.
Fishermen’s rated three stars and Mariners had a four-star rating.
Most of the top-performing hospitals were part of the Baptist Health South Florida system, which only bodes well for Fishermen’s.
“High scores that Fishermen’s received are a result of the good work employees are already doing,” Chapman said, adding it’s one of the reasons employees will most likely be given the opportunity to continue working at the hospital following the affiliation.
In July 2015, Baptist Health ranked among the highest-performing hospital systems in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Baptist Hospital in Miami was ranked the No. 1 hospital from Key West to Palm Beach County, the top hospital in the South Florida region and No. 6 statewide.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments