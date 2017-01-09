Site plan for county government center gets village OK

A massive rebuilding of the Plantation Key Government Center could be finished by late 2019, Islamorada Village Council members heard Dec. 15.
Council members unanimously approved a site plan for the Monroe County complex at mile marker 88.7 after residents raised questions about jail security, lighting, landscaping and aesthetic design.
“Let's not have another block of concrete added to U.S. 1,” resident Angel Borden said, noting the highway is formally designated as a scenic corridor. “I don’t want to see it and I don’t think anybody else wants to.”
“It looks like a walled compound,” resident Denise Downing said. “Is it possible to put that detention center in a different location not on U.S.1?”
Assistant County Adminstrator Kevin Wilson replied, “We’re following village codes and very carefully trying to make it look as attractive as we can.”
Landscaping will be plentiful, even thicker than depicted in a series of artist conceptions of the finished center, Juan N. Aguila of Currie Sowards Aguila Architects and Wilson said.
“It’s not going to be a perfect thing, but it’s a great stride in the right direction,” council Vice Mayor Chris Sante said of the overall layout.
Islamorada has a public-comment open through next weekend on the complex plan, estimated to cost $28 million when finished. The plan then will be sent for review by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
Planning and permitting will likely take eight to 10 months, followed by about 18 months of construction, Wilson said.
The plan calls for a new two-story courthouse with three court chambers, along with an attached jail facility holding the same number of prisoners as the current Plantation Key Detention Center.
As planned, both with be erected along the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, facing inward toward a central parking area.
“It is the most efficient use of the property,” Aguila said. “We did everything we could to hide the fact that it was a detention facility, and I think we did that very successfully.”
No razor wire should be visible to the public, he noted.
Council members said several residents along High Point Road have complained about the proximity of the current jail to neighborhoods.
The Broward County architectural firm has overseen several other Florida Keys projects, including the Murray Nelson Cultural and Government Center on Key Largo.
A complicating fact in reconstruction on the 6.5 acre site is that the existing courthouse and jail must remain in operation during the construction period.
The existing Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, the Ellis Building containing offices, and the main courthouse will remain. The courthouse will be converted to a new use, yet to be determined.
Councilman Mike Forster said it was his “hope and dream” that the existing courthouse could house the Upper Keys campus of the Florida Keys Community College, now located at Coral Shores High School. “That’s up to the FKCC, but I think we would welcome that to be in our community,” Forster said.
The Senior Center building will be demolished but the space for its operations will be found at the Plantation Key site, Wilson said.
A modular courtroom installed as a “temporary” facility in 1987 will be demolished, along with a fueling facility and county workshop space.
Kevin Wadlow
