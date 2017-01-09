City ordinance: finish building or pony up the dough

The process of building a home takes both time and money, but what happens when either run out?
Conversations at recent City Council meetings have revolved around unsightly homes in Marathon that were started but not finished. A new city ordinance puts restrictions on time and permits for those who take longer than necessary on their projects.
Two houses in particular have been discussed, one at 2405 Cocoa Plum Drive.
“The permit goes all the way back to when I started at the city in 2008,” said City Planner George Garrett of the Massachusetts resident’s unfinished home, adding the building permit has been expired since June 2016. “Here we are, nine years later, and it’s still sitting where it is.”
Another home on 139 Mockingbird Lane sat with cinder block columns exposing steel for a few years. Thanks to a new owner who purchased it in September 2015, the bright turquoise home is now close to completion. The former owner’s permit expired and was renewed several times.
Permits are active until there has been no building activity or documented progress in 180 days.
Another dilapidated home near mile marker 59 cannot be seen from the road but has been under construction for several years, Garrett said. The owner lives there and his building permit expired in July 2016.
“We’ve told him if he wants to continue, he’s going to have to present building plans for the ultimate construction of the building,” Garrett said.
The ordinance approved by City Council allows builders to ask for an extension on their permits. First, one must be obtained from John Woodson, building official for the city. If the extension expires, another extension must be approved by City Council.
The permit holder can be charged a 10 percent bond of the most recent value of the parcel in exchange for the extension and if a certificate of occupancy is not issued and the permit expires, the deposit is forfeited to the city.
“If you’re not going to finish it up and it’s just going to sit there, then we want to have the money available to us to take care of it, short of putting a lien on it,” Garrett said.
As for structures that continue falling into disrepair, he said there is a lengthy process the city has to go through to acquire them and in some cases bulldoze them, especially if there are potential hazards to surrounding properties.
But before that happens, he said it’s preferable that “either the people fix the building or it gets sold to someone else.”
In the worst cases, when a builder has no money left, the city can put a lien on a property and acquires it. In the past, for the cost of accrued fines from the city, properties in foreclosure have been deeded to the city by banks in order to break even.
“That’s not something we desire,” Garrett said. “It’s not our purpose to acquire the property.”
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
