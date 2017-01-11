Strong winds here to stay through weekend

Temperatures will rise gradually in the Florida Keys throughout the week but strong winds are here to stay, says the National Weather Service.
Thanks to a cold front that arrived Saturday evening, winds reached near 30 mph through Saturday and Sunday night and temperatures dropped into the upper 50s, according to Bill Cottrill, a forecaster at the Weather Service's Key West office.
Warmer weather will arrive in the Middle Keys today with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s by Thursday. There is no rain in the forecast but the wind will continue to blow. Winds over the Florida Straits would be near 20 to 25 mph extending through Friday night.
“There’s a large area of high pressure to our north that funneled the cold air across the Florida peninsula and toward us and that ridge of high pressure will remain in place throughout much of the week,” Cottrill said.
Ahead of the front, winds die off and the pressure falls, he said.
“High pressure builds on the heels of the front as it moves through and the winds pick up out of the north,” Cottrill said. “Then the ridge is basically parking itself across the eastern United States and will tilt on its axis.”
The winds will continue blowing out of the northeast.
“This is more typical weather than what we had in December, which was quite warm. Now we’re in our more typical dry season, winter-type weather,” he said.
