Drowning danger in Keys always present, officials warn

Danger of death by drowning often lies only a few yards away in the Florida Keys.
The threat of losing a young life is more likely in Florida than any other state, safety officials caution, and the Keys are more dangerous than most due to the waters that lie close at hand.
“Monroe County has a higher death rate [per population] due to drowning than Broward, Miami-Dade and Orange for youth” under 14 years old, according to the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition.
Next Wednesday, the coalition and the Monroe County Health Department will ask county commissioners to post signs at public beaches that warn adults to keep a close eye on children.
“A drowning can happen in an instant. A split second can change everything,” Arianna Nesbitt, chief executive of the Healthy Start Coalition, said Tuesday.
“People can get together and take their kids to the beach, then everybody assumes that everyone is keeping an eye on the kids,” Nesbitt said. “What really happens: No one actually is watching.”
“We’re surrounded by water in the Keys so this is a big, big concern,” said Alison Morales Kerr of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
State statistics show that in the 2013-15 period, 20 people died of drowning in Monroe County. That largely tracks with two-year periods going back decades in Keys.
“It would surprise people to know how many people in the Keys, especially young children, don’t know how to swim,” said Nesbitt. “Not everybody gets to go to lessons at the pool or has somebody who knows how to teach them.”
A program by the Health Start Coalition and Health Department in 2016 distributed nearly 400 Water Watcher kits to public and resort pools in the Keys. The kits’ safety include an orange lanyard with a whistle to be worn by a specific person in a family or group “as the one responsible for overseeing children in and around the water.”
“Keep Your Eyes on the Kids” signs have already been printed for use at public beaches in Monroe County and municipalities, following a donation. “We’ve got about 25 now and we can print more if needed,” Nestbitt said. “Even kids who can swim can have trouble with currents or other hazards.”
One count shows 15 public beaches in the Keys at state, county and municipal parks in the Keys. Efforts are underway to compile a list of programs that can provide free or affordable swim lessons.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments