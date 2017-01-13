Road is good for Key West

The Key West High boys soccer team won two big road games this week, including one at state power American Heritage Plantation.
On Monday, the Conchs defeated Heritage, 1-0, handing the Patriots their first loss of the season for the second year in a row. Heritage entered the game with a 12-0-2 record.
“It was a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful game, so amazing to watch,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre.
The Conchs scored their goal with 18 minutes left in the game on a shot by Ryan Schult, who had received a pass from Galbo Sylla.
Key West senior keeper Jacob Elomina had 14 saves against what Pierre said were “amazing” American Heritage runs. “We were strong defensively,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Conchs traveled to Miami and defeated Monsignor Pace, 8-0. It was the team’s third consecutive shutout. In that span the Conchs outscored their opponents, 17-0.
“They were a good team,” Pierre said of Pace. “They started strong and we had a slow start, but when we went ahead 3-0 it was all downhill for them.”
Senior center midfielder Brian Coward scored three goal, and Sylla, Noah Cutchin, Kyle Smith, Elomina and Bidieu Noel each scored one. Assists went to Cutchin (two), Guylberson Camille (two), Noel and Danny Kearney
The Conchs, who improved to 12-6-3, were scheduled to play at home Friday against SLAM Academy. They end the regular season next week with two road games.
