Asleep at the wheel, Key West driver lands in water off U.S. 1

A 19-year-old Key West driver nodded off behind the wheel on U.S. 1 and crashed into the water Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Cameron James Castleman walked away from the single-car wreck with only minor injuries after driving his 2010 Kia Soul off the highway just south of Big Pine Key at mile marker 29 and into the North Pine Channel about 8:36 p.m., according to Lt. Kathleen McKinney, Keys FHP commander.
Castleman, who was southbound and alone in the Soul, was cited for careless driving. Troopers found no evidence of alcohol or drug use. No one else was involved in the crash.
“Seems he may have fallen asleep,” McKinney said. “Fatigue comes over folks very quickly and, it’s like anything else — only takes a second for something to happen.”
Castleman, a 2016 graduate of Key West High School, told troopers he did not remember what happened, only that he woke up and realized his car was in the water. He was treated at Lower Keys Medical Hospital.
Castleman has no prior traffic citations, according to a search of Monroe County Courthouse online records.
