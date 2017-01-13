Parks board delays pickleball talk for special meet

A planned program on pickleball, originally scheduled for a Monday meeting of the Monroe County’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, has been pulled.
“Pickleball will have its own special meeting,” said Chris Rivera, a parks project manager and staff liaison to the advisory board.
A date for the pickleball discussion, likely to be held on Big Pine Key, has yet to be confirmed, Rivera said.
Courts for pickleball , a growing sport that blends aspects of tennis, Wiffle Ball and ping-pong, have been established at county parks in the Lower Keys. Generally, a dedicated pickleball court resembles a downsized version of a tennis court.
The village of Islamorada included pickleball courts at its Founders Fitness Park.
In a 2016 meeting, parks board advisers heard complaints about pickleball court lines added to tennis courts at the Big Pine Communti Park.
One Big Pine topic is expected for Monday’s 6 p.m. parks board meeting at the Murray E. Nelson Cultural and Government Center at mile marker 102.
Dogs are not allowed in the county’s Palm Villa Park on Big Pine and the county has received requests to open the site to dogs. “Some people want it open to dogs and some don’t,” Rivera said.
Watson Field on Big Pine recently improved facilities for its Bark Park.
In other items at the Monday session, board members are scheduled to hear updates on current projects including:
▪ The status of designs for the Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo. The county is seeking infrastructure funding from Tourist Development Council brick-and-mortar revenues to add restrooms and parking. The TDC’s Key Largo district board has endorsed the idea. The county is negotiating with an architect for an overall design plan.
▪ Progress on plans for renovating Higgs Beach in Key West, which includes relocating Atlantic Street.
▪ A report on converting the aerobic-design restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park on Little Duck Key to a system that would connect to the county sewer system.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments