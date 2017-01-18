City Council approves motel apartment project

Marathon residents who live near the Seaward Motel largely oppose a building project in their neighborhood.
It involves demolishing three buildings on the property and turning them into six buildings housing 45 one-, two- and three-bedroom workforce housing units. Ten single-family residential units, a playground and dog park are also in site plans.
Neighbors at the property near mile marker 51.5 oceanside, where there are 12 to 15 units in three buildings, told Marathon City Council members last week they’re against the complex.
Doug Enger, who lives on 88th Street near the motel, said he bought his home because of the beautiful private road. He’s worried about too many people living in a tight area, increased traffic and a loss of privacy, echoing the concerns from others who spoke out at the council meeting Jan. 10.
“There’s not much more capacity for the people who live on the street,” he said.
But City Council members disagreed and brought up the December meeting, during which they spoke about conditions necessary at the site for approval. They include putting a loop at the property closest to the ocean so motorists can turn around, and increased accessibility from U.S. 1.
“The fact is there’s always someone coming and going. These people already live here in Marathon,” Councilman Steve Cook said of the future tenants. “We’re just trying to find them a place to live.”
Developers haven’t yet received the 45 permit allocations they need from Monroe County to build, but will seek them in the coming months now that the project has been approved by City Council.
Every residence has a certificate that is an inherent permit allocation and if a unit is demolished, the development right remains with the former structure. A limited number of affordable housing permits are given by the city but more can be obtained from Monroe County.
