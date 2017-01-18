Keys nonprofit seeks volunteers to help count the homeless population Jan. 25

Monroe County nonprofits and social services will again depend on volunteers to help count the number of homeless men, women and children living in the Florida Keys.
The annual point-in-time survey of the homeless population is set for Jan. 25, when volunteers and nonprofit leaders spread out across the Keys with clipboards and care packages filled with toothpaste, soap and granola bars to interview people who appear homeless.
The count is required by federal and state funding sources and helps determine the need for various services but organizers admit it is not the entire picture of homelessness in the Keys.
In January 2016, the survey found 575 homeless people in the Keys, including 440 men.
Twelve percent of the total were older than age 60. About 10 percent were under age 18, according to the final report by the Monroe County Continuum of Care, the lead agency for the Keys when it comes to homeless services funding.
The number in 2013 was 658 including 105 children who met the federal definition of homeless.
Veterans of the annual count know exactly where to go: Local marinas where boaters who live in substandard conditions arrive by dinghies and kayaks at the morning’s first light, along with homeless shelters, libraries, beaches and parks.
People are asked a series of questions, including whether they have sought help and when.
The Monroe County COC is managing this year’s count, done on a single day to capture a snapshot of the homeless needs in the county.
Volunteers are asked to go through training. Training sessions in the Upper and Middle Keys have already been held, said L. John Van Norden, the agency’s executive director.
“It’s very important to get as many people from the community involved in this,” said Van Norden, who plans to help count the homeless in the Upper Keys on Jan. 25.
But in Key West, training for volunteers is set for today. Those interested are asked to call (305) 440-2315 even if they can’t make the session.
Donations of basic hygiene items are still being collected for the care packages.
Van Norden said Tuesday he will release more information about the COC’s work this week.
