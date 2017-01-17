Majeska resumes position on wastewater commission

Robby Majeska is once again a commissioner on the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s board of directors.
He was unanimously chosen by the four surviving members on the dais Tuesday, following the death of their colleague, Commissioner Norman Higgins, on Dec. 21.
“Robby brings diversity to the board in terms of being a business man and raising a family here,” said Commissioner Andrew Tobin. “I don’t think I know too many people who are more active in the community than he is.”
Majeska, 63, served on the board of the special taxing district until last year, when he resigned to campaign in an unsuccessful run against Commissioner Sylvia Murphy for her Board of County Commissioners seat. He had been a wastewater district board commissioner for eight years before stepping down. He’ll finish the last two years left in Higgins’ four-year term.
“Nobody can replace Norm,” Majeska said out of reverence for the popular community figure. The commission unanimously passed a resolution earlier in the meeting honoring Higgins, who was 67 when he died, noting his devotion to the district, the community and veterans, as well as his combat service as a Marine during the Vietnam War.
Despite the final vote being unanimous, one commissioner had his reservations. Commissioner Steve Gibbs wanted to create a process for choosing a replacement for Higgins and not automatically appoint Majeska.
“We owe it to the ratepayers and this community to open the door, and if it takes two or three weeks, fine,” Gibbs said
But Gibbs’ colleagues said there has been plenty of notice by way of word of mouth and front page press coverage that Higgins died and the board was in need of a commissioner. Only one person, David Benoit, came forward to express interest in filling the seat. Commissioner Sue Heim said replacing Higgins as soon as possible was in the best interest of ratepayers, and Majeska’s record speaks for itself.
“I don’t want to sit here at 300 or 400 dollars a meeting just to end up where I am right now,” Heim said, referencing the payment commissioners receive per meeting. Heim made it a point later in the meeting, with Tobin agreeing, to make sure she didn’t get paid for the Jan. 10 meeting, which was called off because Commissioner David Asdourian was sick.
Asdourian, who in an interview for a Jan. 13 story regarding the vacant seat said he wanted to choose a candidate who regularly attended board meetings and was involved with the district, said Tuesday that Majeska was the best choice.
“Robby was on the board previously. All of have our differences of opinion,” he said. “But we work well together.”
Gibbs ultimately decided to vote for Majeska after asking the Keys Kritter pet store owner if he planned to sack the district’s general manager, Paul Christian, if he got back on the board. Majeska and Tobin have a history of disagreeing with Christian’s management style and choices and have indicated in the past that they wanted him gone.
“If we vote to reinstate you, do you intend to get rid of the general manager,” Gibbs asked Majeska.
“At this point, I don’t see why we would want to change things,” Majeska replied. “Not at this time. I cant say how I will vote on anything. I am going to vote on what’s good for everybody, not just one person.”
