FHP stop uncovers heroin mixture called ‘cheese’

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found almost a quarter ounce of a heroin mixture know on the street as “cheese” after pulling over a Florida City man in Islamorada Tuesday night.
The trooper stopped Antwon Lawrence Brooks, 22, driving southbound on U.S. 1 in a gold-colored 1999 Buick sedan around 9:30 p.m. because after running the license plate through his computer, the officer discovered the tag belonged to another vehicle. According to the arrest report, Brooks pulled to the side of the highway at mile marker 88, and there was a “strong odor of burnt marijuana” emanating from the vehicle.
The trooper searched the car and found a clear plastic bag of marijuana in the front door pocket, and a plastic bag containing weed, cocaine and what was first thought to be the club drug MDMA behind glove compartment.
But Brooks told the trooper that the “brown, crystal substance” was really cheese — a mixture of heroin and the over-the-counter pain reliever acetaminophen. Cheese evolved over time since coming onto law enforcement’s radar in Dallas, Texas in 2005, and now it’s sometimes a concoction of black tar heroin and the prescription anti-anxiety pill Xanax, according to Addiction.com.
Brooks faces two felony drug counts — possession of cocaine and possession of medication without a prescription — a misdemeanor pot possession count and a felony count of driving on a permanently revoked license.
Brooks was booked into county jail with no bond listed.
