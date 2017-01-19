Man dies from injuries in Jan. 14 crash

A Pompano Beach man died Monday from injuries incurred in an auto crash earlier in the month, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
Stephen Attis Jr., 81, died at Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he had been since the Jan.14 crash.
Troopers say that about 3:30 p.m. that day, Attis was driving a 2005 Honda SUV east trying to turn onto northbound U.S. 1 at mile marker 10. He pulled into the path of Jonathan Santana, 32, of Miami, who was driving south in a 2008 Intel truck. After the collision, Attis was flown to Ryder Trauma while the road was blocked for a traffic investigation.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, troopers said. This was the first traffic fatality in the Florida Keys of 2017.
