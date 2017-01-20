No migrants stopped crossing the Florida Straits in a week

It’s too soon to tell whether a recent major change in immigration policy regarding how the federal government classifies arriving Cuban migrants is at play, but the U.S. Coast Guard hasn’t stopped anyone trying to get to the United States by crossing the Florida Straits in a week, a top commander said this week.
“Since Thursday, there have been zero interdictions,” said Capt. Jeffrey Janszen, commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Normally, we stop 15 to 20 people a day.”
Janszen said there could be several factors at play, including the weather, but it is also possible that President Obama’s decision last week to stop the decades-old wet-foot, dry-foot policy is the main reason.
“The weather on the water has been robust, so that may have something to do with it,” Janszen said. “But the incentive has changed as well.”
Wet-foot, dry foot was a mid-1990s change to the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966. It meant that any Cuban leaving his or her homeland caught at sea would be sent back to the communist island nation. But anyone who set foot on U.S. soil could stay and apply for permanent residency after a year.
Following the Obama administration’s efforts to open diplomatic relations with the Castro regime two years ago, Cubans feared there would be no need for the United States government to continue treating those leaving as de facto refugees. Concerned wet-foot, dry-foot would end, scores of Cubans set out across the Straits for Florida and by land across the Southwest border since 2015.
The number of Cubans stopped at sea jumped about 60 percent from 2015 to 2016 — 7,411 people compared to 4,473, according to Coast Guard data. Combined sea and land arrivals shot up from 7,458 in fiscal year 2009 to almost 50,000 in fiscal year 2016, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures.
But Obama’s stroke of the pen one week before he leaves office may have stanched the flow. The last group of Cuban migrants to make landfall in the Keys arrived on Jan. 3 on Grassy Key, Supervisory U.S. Border Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said.
Still, Janszen said his men and women continue their daily patrols of the Straits, since anything could change, especially with a new administration in the White House.
“There’s been no interdictions, but I don’t know how long that’s going to last,” Janszen said.
