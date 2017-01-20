War against New World screwworm wages on

There was clearly something wrong with the deer as he thrashed his head back and forth.
He had what National Key Deer Refuge officers on Big Pine Key feared — New World screwworm. That was in October and the buck that officers captured on video being pestered by screwworm flies was lucky he didn’t join a group of 135 Key deer dead as a result of the damage caused by the parasitic larvae.
In fact, the buck is alive and well, seen this week and photographed by refuge volunteer Mickey Foster. He recognized the deer’s large and unusual antler rack. The buck survived due to an early treatment of doramectin, an antiparasitic medicine given to infected Key deer, the day the video was taken.
More than 12,000 doses of doramectin have been given to deer since the screwworm outbreak began. Officers say it has been vital to protecting the endangered species, along with the release of more than 80 million sterile screwworm flies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Lower Keys and Marathon. Those flies can’t populate
Millions more are being released on the mainland in Homestead and surrounding areas for the first time in more than three decades. Worms were found in a stray dog before Christmas were confirmed as screwworms earlier this month.
Screwworm flies lay their eggs in animal wounds. The eggs hatch, feed as worms and eventually fall off to pupate in the ground and emerge as adult flies that mate and continue the cycle.
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam spoke to the press Thursday in Florida City about increased efforts to prevent the spread of screwworm to livestock and other endangered species.
“We have opened a second front in this war where we are actively engaged in surveillance and sterile fly releases,” he said.
Sterile screwworm flies mate with wild flies and create eggs that never hatch. The first release of sterine screwworm flies in Homestead happened Jan. 13, followed by another on Tuesday for a total of 600,000. The releases will continue indefinitely.
State and federal officials are trapping and monitoring flies in the region and keeping in touch with veterinarians, animal shelters and rescue groups, but there have been no other reports of screwworm.
It’s still unknown if someone from the Keys abandoned the Homestead dog or if it got infested in another way, but it’s in good health.
