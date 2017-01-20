Conch cagers pull away from Canes, 75-59

Rebounds and speed made the difference as Key West High’s basketball team pulled away from Coral Shores High, 75-59, Tuesday in Tavernier.
Alvin Howard scored a game-high 19 points for the Conchs (5-12) in the Keys clash at Coral Shores.
“Both teams came out and played competitively,” Cane head coach Eric Brown said. “We’ve finally got our full squad back, and we’re happy to come out victorious.”
Coral Shores (5-6) matched the Conchs through half the first quarter in a 12-12 tie, but Key West hit the gas pedal and made a 15-2 run through the rest of the period.
Ziyah Jefferson (13 points) and Elijah Jefferson (12 points) each nailed a 3-pointer in the opening quarter.
The Conchs had control at halftime, 44-25, and kept pace until the finish. Key West’s Lamont Woods scored 11 points and Ty Hughes hit for eight.
“We didn’t box out and gave them too many second-chance points,” Cane head coach Marcus Martin said, groaning at one Key West series where the Conchs grabbed a half-dozen offensive boards before scoring.
“We did a better job in the second half but we were fighting from behind,” Martin said. “At times our defense was glued to the floor.”
Cane senior Dylan Kling scored a team-high 15 despite being limited to just three points in the first half by foul trouble. Kling drilled a trio of treys in his second-half spurt.
Guards Camren Carter (two 3-pointers) and Jason Polanco each hit for 14 points. Timothy Orr came off the bench to hit for eight points on the boards.
Elijah Wood led the Canes in assists and played good defense, but went down in the third quarter with an ankle sprain. He could return this week.
Coral Shores hosts Keys Gate Charter at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 5 p.m.).
