Fight to keep judges, county board agrees

The Florida Keys greatly need all four of its County Court judges, Monroe County officials concur.
A Florida Supreme Court study contends the caseload for Monroe’s County Ccourt judges justifies cutting two of the judicial positions. If the state Legislature agrees, the first position would be slashed in 2018.
“We have to aggressively counter this,” County Commissioner Danny Kolhage, a longtime clerk of the court for Monroe’s 16th Judicial Circuit, said Wednesday.
“We need to use every ounce of energy, every tool, to keep all our judges,” Kolhage said.
County Attorney Bob Shillinger asked county commissioners, meeting in Marathon, to approve lobbying and other efforts to keep all four judges needed for the the Keys’ 107-mile-long geography. Commissioners readily agreed.
State Attorney Dennis Ward, Public Defender Robert Lockwood and County Judge Ruth Becker attended the meeting in support.
“We have not spoken to anyone in the legal community who thinks this would be a good thing for us,” said Dustin Hunter, vice president of the Monroe County Bar Association.
Forcing judges and court staff to spend time traveling long distances on U.S. 1 “will result in delays and lack of court access for litigants,” Hunter said.
He noted that apparently the study of the County Court caseload did not take into account the extensive time that county judges in the Keys spend on Circuit Court cases.
In other matters at the Wednesday commission meeting:
▪ Delayed any consideration of regulating taxi cabs or ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft in unincorporated Monroe County, pending expected action by the Florida Legislature.
State lawmakers have been working toward ensuring that rules allow services like Uber and Lyft to compete with taxi companies. Bills filed before the March session could potentially strike local laws on the ride-sharing services.
▪ Agreed to consider expanding the definition of services that county administrators can contract to include “investigative services.”
That is a provision aimed at negotiating with online firms that seek vacation rentals illegally operating without licenses or in zoning where they are banned. Most neighborhoods in the unincorporated county ban short-term vacation rentals of less than 28 days.
“Homeowners have gotten very creative in masking the properties being advertised,” Shillinger said.
Cost estimates for the investigative service were put at $80,000 to $150,000.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments