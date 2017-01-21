LifeNet rejected, another copter on the way

Operators of the private LifeNet air-ambulance service from Key West won high praise for their emergency service Wednesday but were sharply reproached over high costs and a relentless bill-collection process.
Monroe County commissioners then voted, 4-1, to proceed with the purchase of a refurbished helicopter ambulance to provide county-operated Trauma Star service from Key West. That could end the decade-long tenure of LifeNet in the Lower Keys. Air Methods, based in Colorado, runs the firm.
“People’s lives are turned upside down by bills” from LifeNet, said Commissioner Danny Kolhage, recounting calls from Monroe County residents appealing for relief. “They get almost daily harassment from bill collectors for charges they will never be able to pay, and threats.”
The cost for LifeNet flights often is cited at between $58,000 and $60,000. LifeNet, based at Lower Keys Medical Center, agreed to lower its costs in September but was seeking an annual $400,000 subsidy from Monroe County as “cost-sharing plan.” County Administrator Roman Gastesi opposes a subsidy.
Monroe County’s Trauma Star helicopter service bills the insurance of Keys residents and property owners but does not pursue collections against local individuals. Out-of-county residents are charged a $12,000 base fee and $100 per flight mile. A flight from Lower Keys Medical Center to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami-Dade County would cost $25,200, for example.
A dozen LifeNet medical and administative staffers, many wearing their flight suits, attended Wednesday’s commission meeting at the Marathon Government Center to speak about their expertise and commitment to the community.
“Make sure you make the right decision when it comes to the lives of our friends and families,” said Billy Deans, a longtime Keys resident and a critical-care nurse who flies with LifeNet.
“You have excellent care” with LifeNet, Bruce Guerdan, a Lower Keys physician who works with LifeNet said. “Excellent care costs money.... They are the best I’ve seen.”
“I understand the issues with billing here and hope we can get past that,” said Anthony Page, LifeNet’s chief pilot in Key West. “What’s happened in the past is water under the bridge.”
“The difficulty we have are the calls from people saying they’ve been hit with a $58,000 bill,” Commissioner Heather Carruthers said. “They say, ‘I have to sell my house and leave the Keys to do it’... The impact on folks’ real lives is so devastating.”
Sugarloaf Key resident Bill Hunter thanked LifeNet for the care he received on a medical flight several years ago but bristled at its cost and constant collection efforts for money that exceeded his health insurance’s payment.
“LifeNet does a great job and nobody complains about that,” Hunter said after the meeting. “But their costs are very expensive and their collection practice is onerous. There’s a lot of calls, letters and threats. Then they send it to another [collection] agency and it starts all over.”
Sheriff Rick Ramsay, who oversees Monroe County air services in conjunction with Monroe County Fire Rescue, said he highly respects LifeNet’s service but asked commissioners to decide now if they want a county helicopter in Key West.
A 2002 Sikorsky S-76 C-Plus rescue helicopter, “the exact same” as a Trauma Star helicopter purchased for $2.5 million by Monroe County earlier this year, is available, he said. Having two matching aircraft would greatly simplify training and maintenance, he said.
“It’s not a dispute about who’s better” between the two helicopter operations, Ramsay said, but the purchase window on the second Sikorsky “is critical to me.”
Commissioners voted to begin negotiations on the second helicopter. Commissioner Sylvia Murphy voted no, citing the benefit of competition. Ramsay said LifeNet staff living in the Keys would be welcome to apply for positions in an expanded Monroe County flight service.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
